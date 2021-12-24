Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will report sales of $70,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $90,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $120,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year sales of $300,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%.

CRDF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

CRDF stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $255.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.64. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at $3,337,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 442,072 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 21.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 321,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 56,028 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 83.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

