Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Columbia Banking System posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

COLB traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $32.34. 407,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,375. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,711,000 after purchasing an additional 453,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 270,428 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 570,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 223,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 215,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

