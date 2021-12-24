Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to post sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $64.50 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $54.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,433,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,390,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,198,000 after buying an additional 665,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,424,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

