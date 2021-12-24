Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.58 million.

Several research firms recently commented on STVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of STVN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 115,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,377. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,213,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,468,000. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

