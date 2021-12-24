Zacks: Brokerages Expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.31. O-I Glass reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.54. 425,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,264. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.72. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.