Zacks: Brokerages Expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Brokerages expect that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will announce $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the lowest is $2.10 billion. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year sales of $6.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,552,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSCO opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.12.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

