Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $2.41 on Major Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00004731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $26.45 million and approximately $304,927.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zano has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,913.13 or 0.99823835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00054710 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.66 or 0.00293439 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.92 or 0.00450795 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00150143 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00010920 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001825 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,990,250 coins and its circulating supply is 10,960,750 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

