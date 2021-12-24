ZB Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.43 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. ZB Token has a market cap of $130.74 million and $2.43 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00042455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007029 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.