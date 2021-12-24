ZClassic Price Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $32,183.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00324957 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00138165 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00090054 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003993 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

