ZCore Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. ZCore has a market capitalization of $143,324.70 and approximately $1,537.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 1,475,784,034.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,040.01 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 11,748,350 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

