Zeepin (ZPT) Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $512,886.49 and $109,864.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00057031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.27 or 0.07941587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00055016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,326.57 or 0.99825540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00071669 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.