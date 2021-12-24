Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Trading 2.7% Higher

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN)’s share price traded up 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.92 ($0.01). 54,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,085,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54. The firm has a market cap of £15.50 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.

About Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN)

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops oil and natural gas in Italy, the Republic of the Congo, and internationally. It also produces and sells electricity and condensate. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Zenith Energy Ltd.

