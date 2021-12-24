Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Shares Down 12.7%

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN) traded down 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.06 and last traded at C$5.23. 232,542 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 226,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.99.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.31. The company has a market cap of C$481.37 million and a PE ratio of -57.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Zentek Company Profile (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

