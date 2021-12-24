ZEON Hits Market Cap of $76.67 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 69.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 368% against the dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $76.67 million and approximately $213,177.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00043271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007130 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

