Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,007.00

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $412,690.54 and $1,007.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for $426.00 or 0.00838363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00042455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007029 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

