Zigcoin Reaches Market Cap of $33.64 Million (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $33.64 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0798 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00042732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006993 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

