Zilliqa (ZIL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $74.60 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $880.69 million and $74.60 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.60 or 0.00378690 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008714 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000878 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $601.62 or 0.01182867 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,466,280,297 coins and its circulating supply is 12,174,813,144 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

