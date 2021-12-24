ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $75.43 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0474 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $75.43 million and approximately $60,468.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.98 or 0.07920178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,041.23 or 1.00113361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00054909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00071657 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

