ZooKeeper Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $188,413.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $10.85 million and approximately $188,413.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00056616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.50 or 0.07908631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,097.22 or 0.99989885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00054171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008103 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 87,464,244 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

