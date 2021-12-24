ZumCoin Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $802,860.94 and approximately $10.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

