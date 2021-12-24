ZUSD 1-Day Volume Tops $33,356.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $33,356.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00056550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.08 or 0.07902228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,094.72 or 1.00013394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00071833 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

