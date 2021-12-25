-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valens Semiconductor.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

VLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Valens Semiconductor stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 36,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.90. Valens Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,849,000.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

