-$0.04 EPS Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). GreenPower Motor posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 71.31%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million.

Several research firms have commented on GP. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Roth Capital cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GreenPower Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in GreenPower Motor by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. 1,123,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,819. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 6.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.