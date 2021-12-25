-$0.04 EPS Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). GreenPower Motor posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 71.31%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million.

Several research firms have commented on GP. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Roth Capital cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GreenPower Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in GreenPower Motor by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. 1,123,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,819. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 6.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

