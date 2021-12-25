$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. Mission Produce posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $127,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $800,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,914 shares of company stock valued at $970,216 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 413.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at about $880,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at about $644,000. 18.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

