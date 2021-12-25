$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. Daseke reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Daseke by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Daseke by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 116,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Daseke by 11.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 83,334 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Daseke by 5.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 526,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Daseke by 514.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 436,413 shares in the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSKE opened at $9.69 on Friday. Daseke has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $605.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

