-$0.22 EPS Expected for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Flux Power posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

FLUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:FLUX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,411. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.92. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Flux Power by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 593,666 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,652,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Flux Power by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

