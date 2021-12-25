-$0.23 EPS Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). PROS reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of PROS by 12.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PROS by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PROS by 100.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 3.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 24.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $35.60. 139,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,199. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. PROS has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.58.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.