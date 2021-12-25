-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Hill acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,071.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $9.00 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $255.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

