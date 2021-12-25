$0.26 EPS Expected for Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Runway Growth Finance.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RWAY. Hovde Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

In other news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman purchased 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,358.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman purchased 12,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $165,836.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 180,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,549 over the last quarter.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. 214,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,176. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Runway Growth Finance (RWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.