-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.10. Molecular Templates posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 417.71% and a negative return on equity of 117.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molecular Templates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

NASDAQ MTEM traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $3.96. 597,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,923. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $222.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,628,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,243,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 397,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 5,671.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 323,771 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 546.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 236,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

