-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). EverQuote reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EverQuote.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVER. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

EVER opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.43 million, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.12. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $195,282.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 20,308 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $406,566.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 317,959 shares of company stock worth $4,494,634 and sold 37,589 shares worth $727,492. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EverQuote by 93.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 15.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in EverQuote by 5.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 26.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EverQuote (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.