-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forte Biosciences.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18).

FBRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forte Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBRX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 226,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,445. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.