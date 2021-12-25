$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.54. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.73. The company had a trading volume of 129,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,070. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.95. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

