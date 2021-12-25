$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Colfax reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax has a 12-month low of $36.32 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,758 shares of company stock worth $8,263,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Colfax by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after buying an additional 2,841,927 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Colfax by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 881,891 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Colfax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after acquiring an additional 663,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Colfax by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 761,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 647,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

