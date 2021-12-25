$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will report $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.35. Madison Square Garden Sports posted earnings per share of ($1.68) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

MSGS stock traded up $5.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.08. 124,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,221. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $152.42 and a 52 week high of $207.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,582.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.20.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

