$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGP. Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. 671,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,128. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $43.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.08%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

