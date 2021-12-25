0Chain (ZCN) 1-Day Volume Tops $619,405.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. 0Chain has a market cap of $23.05 million and $619,405.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000991 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3,679.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00037455 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

