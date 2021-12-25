-$1.41 EPS Expected for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) will announce ($1.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.30). Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($4.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.13. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $248,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 167.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $731,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

