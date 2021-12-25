$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.40. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Essent Group stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

