$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Coty reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $5.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.34.

NYSE:COTY opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. Coty has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 2.52.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Coty during the third quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Coty by 111,779.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Coty by 55.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,939,000 after buying an additional 4,541,173 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Coty by 17.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.