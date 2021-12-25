-$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will post ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.90) and the highest is ($1.53). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings per share of ($2.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($8.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.59) to ($7.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

NCLH stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,815 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,572,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 989,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.