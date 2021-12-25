$10.24 Million in Sales Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will report $10.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.07 million and the highest is $10.40 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $7.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $38.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.33 million to $38.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $55.92 million, with estimates ranging from $52.71 million to $59.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

TACT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

TACT stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $95.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.99. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

In other news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $75,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,280 shares of company stock worth $195,697. 11.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.