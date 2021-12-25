$144.80 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will announce sales of $144.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.18 million and the highest is $146.40 million. Tenable posted sales of $118.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $536.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.30 million to $538.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $638.64 million, with estimates ranging from $628.40 million to $645.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on TENB. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.15.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $230,747.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,822 shares of company stock worth $4,396,667. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tenable by 57.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $55.38 on Friday. Tenable has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -158.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

