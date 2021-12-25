151,200 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of CRISPR Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $57,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $82.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.69.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

