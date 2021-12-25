15,858 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.20.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

