$18.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to announce sales of $18.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.35 billion and the lowest is $18.29 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $73.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.47 billion to $73.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $73.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.85 billion to $74.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19. The company has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

