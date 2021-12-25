$23.19 Million in Sales Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post $23.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $23.38 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $25.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $92.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $97.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $105.68 million, with estimates ranging from $103.36 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 295,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -846.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.