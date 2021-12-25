$26.41 Million in Sales Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report sales of $26.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.28 million to $26.53 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $27.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $104.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $105.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $110.09 million, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $110.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $62.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 146,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 223,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

