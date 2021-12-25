$3.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to report sales of $3.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.38 billion. Amcor reported sales of $3.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $13.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

AMCR stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

