$300.43 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to report $300.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $308.50 million and the lowest is $297.60 million. Insulet posted sales of $246.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 80.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Insulet stock opened at $273.26 on Friday. Insulet has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -607.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.